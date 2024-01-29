Shrimp Cocktail Gets A Smoky Upgrade On The Grill

Shrimp cocktail's longstanding dominance as one of the go-tos for elegant party appetizers is an impressive feat. A testament to the delicious nature of shrimp itself, the presentation requires no heavy breading, rubs, or butter drenches to make it appealing. Just a quick swim in some seasoned boiling water and you can lay the sea creatures on ice to serve to your guests with a side of cocktail sauce. Still, it stands to reason that a dish this simple could easily be enhanced.

Though the traditional preparation generally calls for poaching the shrimp, a bit of smoky char from the grill will majorly improve their flavor profile. If you were planning on firing up the Weber anyway for a get-together with guests, why not dazzle them with such a clever, tasty twist on this gold-standard app?

If you need more convincing, upgrading the humble shrimp cocktail with your trusty grill is a move approved by the pros, including barbecue and grilling expert Steven Raichlen and Canadian culinary personality Mary Berg. Raichlen takes advantage of grilling's high heat, which adds char and locks in a coating of spices (in a pinch, he likes the unexpectedly Jewish seasoning blend Old Bay). Berg, meanwhile, grills lemon wedges alongside the shrimp, mixing the flame-kissed fruit juice into her cocktail sauce. However, you choose to give it a flavor boost, the most crucial step when making a shrimp cocktail this way is mastering the grill.