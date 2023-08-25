The Marinating Tip For The Absolute Best Grilled Shrimp

Begin by taking the shells off your raw shrimp — you can keep the tails on, as this will make it easier to pull off the skewers after grilling. (In case you were curious, it is actually safe to eat the shrimp tail.) With a small knife, devein the shrimp by carefully slicing down the back of each shrimp and removing the dark vein. Have a paper towel ready, as the veins can be sticky and you'll need to wipe your hands and knife as you go. Removing the vein may only be necessary with jumbo or colossal shrimp, where the vein is particularly prominent. Then, coat your shrimp with the marinade you've chosen and thread it onto skewers. Now they're ready to grill.

If you plan to marinate your shrimp in an acidic ingredient like citrus juice, marinate it for no longer than 15 minutes. The acid will start to destroy the proteins in the shrimp, which increases the risk of overcooking on the grill. It's also essential to be acquainted with different types of shrimp, as this will help you to choose the tastiest, juiciest, and meatiest shrimp for your meal. Shrimp that is caught fresh is best used the day you buy it, and while frozen shrimp is a more convenient option, it will never truly live up to the fresh variety.