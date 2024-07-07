Bread Sommeliers Are Apparently A Thing, And We're In Love

Everyone has heard of sommeliers, the professional wine tasters whose job it is to know everything there is to know about wine and wine pairings. Sommeliers' expertise extends in all sorts of directions, from which wine to pair with cured meats to the spice that's apparently nearly impossible to pair with wine. But you might've wondered why there aren't sommeliers for other kinds of food with varied types as well. Why isn't there a sommelier for something like bread?

As it turns out, there actually is. Though the trend is recent, in 2015, the German Baking Academy (Akademie Deutches Bäckerhandwerk, and try saying that three times fast) created a bread sommelier program. The results were beyond their wildest expectations, and today, there are dozens of graduates from Germany, Austria, and Italy who have become certified "brotsommeliers," including relatively well-known ones like Axel Schmitt, nicknamed the "Wacken Baker," and Michael Kress. The trend isn't slowing down, and, in 2023, the German Baking Academy began offering courses in English for the first time.