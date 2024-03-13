The Spice A Sommelier Says Is Almost Impossible To Pair With Wine

Pairing wine is part art, part science, and part choose-your-own-adventure. Since even familiar wines vary by vintage due to weather and other variables, a wise sommelier is sometimes needed to find the perfect match. However, even seasoned sommeliers who know all the essential tips and tricks for pairing wine can struggle to find a bottle to go with certain spices. For Scott Mattson, co-owner and sommelier of Nocturne in Denver, Colorado, the spice he finds nearly impossible to match with wine is the Sichuan peppercorn.

Sichuan peppercorn (also known as Szechuan peppercorn), is a small, berry-like fruit often ground for use in regional Chinese cooking, which can be reddish or green in hue. The little but powerful spice is known for its pleasant citrusy, floral flavor and a unique buzzing sensation on the tongue. This zingy quality makes it especially challenging to pair with wine. "It's a unique ingredient, that has its place, but as a sommelier trying to navigate it, I am definitely not a fan," shares Mattson.