Lavash Bread Is The Secret To An Easy, Unique Homemade Pizza

Perhaps the best part of using lavash for pizza night is that it requires less prep and bake time than typical pizza dough. If you purchase packaged lavash, there is no kneading or rolling involved; it comes ready for pizza toppings. Plus, you typically have to let store-bought pizza dough come to room temperature to stretch it, but since lavash is pre-baked, it's easier than ever.

Lavash is made with generally the same ingredients as pizza dough, though some recipes vary, but it's rolled out to be extra flat. Traditionally, it's baked in a clay oven for just a few minutes until it's cooked through. Next time you're craving pizza, try adding a little red sauce, plus cheese and any other desired toppings to your lavash. Since the bread is already cooked, all you need to do is bake it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (no need to go up to those high pizza dough temperatures) for about 10 minutes to let the cheese melt. If you have meat or veggies on there that you want to crisp up, place it under a high broiler for about five minutes.