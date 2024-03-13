The Sommelier-Recommended Wine To Pair With Cured Meats

Even the most seasoned wine enthusiast can benefit from essential wine and food pairing tips to ensure that flavors mesh beautifully. When it comes to cured meats, flavors can vary from salty to spicy to sour, depending on the type of meat and seasonings used. As a result, finding the perfect wine to enjoy with your favorite cured meat can be a bit of a challenge. Fortunately, sommelier Scott Mattson has provided Daily Meal with some excellent insights into the matter.

In addition to being a certified sommelier, Mattson is also co-owner of Nocturne, a Denver-based jazz and dinner club that features a menu of delicious delights. Along with tasty offerings like braised pork belly and boardwalk frites, the establishment offers a meticulously curated wine list courtesy of Mattson. As for what wine is best with cured meats, the sommelier offers a simple yet impassioned answer: "Dolcetto is THE best cured meat wine — full stop."