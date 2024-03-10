If You're Trying A Dairy-Free Lifestyle, Eat More Leafy Greens

There are so many reasons one might embark upon a change in lifestyle or a dietary shift, ranging from personal preference to health-related necessity. It might be due to religion or values or availability, or it could be doctor's orders. But whatever the reason, there are times when it's necessary to search for nutrients in alternative ways.

When trying out a dairy-free lifestyle, regardless of motivation, one element you may be in search of supplementing is calcium. Fortunately, you can find this important part of a complete diet in a number of other ways, from figs to sesame seeds and even gingerbread (in fact, tofu boasts more calcium than milk). But one very versatile and delicious place you can turn is leafy greens. That category includes cabbage, watercress, spinach, kale, and more. In fact, a couple cups of cooked kale delivers more calcium than a glass of milk. Even broccoli gets in on the action. When you're looking to fortify in the absence of dairy, or even if you're simply looking to add a little calcium boost to your diet, you can rely on these produce aisle favorites to deliver.