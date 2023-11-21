How To Clean Collard Greens To Use In A Perfect Holiday Side Dish

Any Southerner will tell you that a "mess" of collard greens, braised with onion, pork side meat, red pepper flakes, and a pinch or two of sugar and salt, is utterly divine. (You should add vinegar to this list of ingredients too: either the apple cider kind in the braise or balsamic as a garnish if you're feeling fancy.) Beyond that, this cooking process produces a value-added "by product" called pot liquor which is an absolute superfood, containing in its umami deliciousness an amazing concentration of nutrients, minerals, and vitamins. But the most important step in making collard greens — no matter which recipe you prefer — is cleaning them properly. If this part is not done correctly, your holiday dish will be fatally flawed.

Collards, like all robust greens, need a good soak and a careful rinse. That's because freshly-picked collard greens — especially those that are commercially grown — can be wearing all kinds of unappetizing things, from dirt to insects to pesticide residue. It's vital to remove these contaminants from the collards before stemming, chopping, and putting them in the pot. You'll be happy to know that the bulk of time needed for accomplishing this cleansing task mostly involves leaving the collards alone during their spa time.