12 Food Items That Were Sadly Discontinued In 2024

Have you strolled down the grocery aisle or scanned a restaurant menu recently, and noticed your go-to item is missing? If you're lucky, the store just forgot to restock. If this is a repeat occurrence, though, your worst fears may be true. The item may indeed be discontinued.

All good things must come to an end, and sadly, this includes some beloved food products, both on store shelves and in restaurants. If you're wondering why, know that companies discontinue items for many reasons. Consumer trends change over time and dwindling demand may lead to a product's demise. Issues in supply chains can also increase production costs, lowering the profit margin or making it impossible to manufacture. In this case, food items might get the boot and be replaced by more economical options.

So how do you find out if popular food items have been discontinued? On rare occasions, a company makes a formal announcement. However, if the food was a fan favorite, this could create a public outcry with many follow-up complaints. For this reason, many corporations quietly discontinue items and hope it flies under the radar. But savvy customers can't be fooled and many turn to social media or news outlets to confirm their suspicions — which is exactly what we did. After scouring online sources, we've determined a some foods which have recently disappeared for good. So if you've been searching for a food product to no avail, keep reading. It just might be one of 2024's discontinued items.