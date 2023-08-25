Wendy's Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger, Chicken Sandwich, And Queso Fries Review: A Loaded Mess Of Crunchy Mysteries

After a sizzling summer, the thought of the cool breeze of the coming fall sounds otherworldly magical. Wendy's wants the sizzling to never stop and has demonstrated as such by introducing its new buttery and savory English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches for breakfast earlier this week. While those breakfast sandwiches were teased before their release, on the very same day, a set of cheesy surprises appeared on the Made to Crave menu in the form of Loaded Nacho Sandwiches and Queso Fries.

Six years ago (perhaps for the first time ever), Wendy's drizzled poblano queso over its burgers, chicken sandwiches, and fries. In 2023, it is once again tripling down on poblano queso cheesed-up items and piling up extra sauces, textures, and flavors with its new Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger, Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich, and Queso Fries. Wendy's notes that these new queso-loaded menu additions are inspired by foods found at football tailgates.

Will people fall for these three new Wendy's entries, or are they fails? We headed to our nearest Wendy's location try them out for ourselves. And here's our chew and review...