We Tasted And Ranked 11 'American' Foods At A Dutch Lidl And This Is The Best One

As an American living in Europe, it can be hard to come by tasty food that reminds me of home. Sure, there are restaurants all over that claim to serve classic American food, but they always seem to fall short. Or in worse cases, they charge an arm and a leg for something we'd normally pay 5 bucks for. So when supermarkets have sales on "American" food, you can bet that I perk up. Could it be that the perfect dupes are available, and I don't have to empty my entire bank account for them? Or am I just destined to keep searching forever?

This week, the Dutch Lidl locations are having USA Week, and I ventured out to snag a few goodies. Into my shopping cart went copycats of American foods, as well as stereotypical items to see what the European interpretation is (the main brand is McEnnedy American Way, Lidl's take on food from across the pond). Here's my ranking based on how close they taste to their American versions.