What's The Difference Between Regular And New York-Style Cheesecake?
Cheesecake is cheesecake, isn't it? Don't be silly! There are tons of different types and ways to bake cheesecake, each with their own flavor and characteristics that make them unforgettable. In this article, we are going to look at traditional or "regular" cheesecake and one of the most popular derivations of it: New York-style cheesecake.
While both regular cheesecake and its New York-style offspring are made with many of the same, rather simple ingredients, the latter takes it to another level with more eggs and more cream. This makes it a denser option and gives it its distinctive flavor.
Regular cheesecake, on the other hand, can come in many forms. It's possible to have baked cheesecake or unbaked cheesecake, chocolate or graham cracker-y, or it can be pretty similar to New York-style, just with less sugar, cream, and eggs. Both types are delicious, both are delightful, but both have their own unique flavors. Let's take a look at what they have in common, as well as how to tell them apart.
What is cheesecake?
Cheesecake is a creamy dessert consisting of a crumbly crust made of graham crackers, crushed cookies, or similar substances with a sweet filling made from cream cheese, eggs, and sugar. So-called "regular" cheesecake comes in many forms, some baked and some unbaked, and is often topped with fruit, pie filling, chocolate sauce, or other delicious additions.
While most people view cheesecake as being a quintessential American dessert, this creamy concoction has been around since the 5th century BCE, where a version of it was enjoyed by the Ancient Greeks. However, the first known recipe produced a baked good that more closely resembled a loaf of bread. It called for "well crushed" cheese, flour, and one egg, which was all mixed together and baked under a brick. Another, sweeter version included honey and was enjoyed by athletes, who ate it for energy before competing in the first Olympics.
Our softer, sweeter version of cheesecake was created thanks to a big mistake made by a dairy farmer in New York in 1872. By that time, the recipe for a creamier cheesecake was already in circulation thanks to immigrants who had brought it over from France, so said farmer was attempting to make a soft cheese similar to the Neufchâtel they were using there. Something went wrong and the cheese turned into something that turned out to actually be pretty great: cream cheese. From then on, that creamy, delicious accident has been the base for every cheesecake to follow.
What is New York-style cheesecake?
With the invention of cream cheese in 1872, cheesecake quickly became quite the delicious delicacy in America and around the world. It seemed like every city wanted to put their spin on it: Chicagoans, for instance, made cheesecake with a bit of sour cream mixed in. Philadelphia went with a lighter version with a creamier texture. The real game-changer, though, came when New York produced its signature cheesecake.
New York-style cheesecake was invented by Arnold Reuben in the 1920s. His take on this now-classic dessert called for cream cheese, either heavy cream or sour cream, eggs, vanilla, lemon, and less sugar than the regular version. It also had a graham cracker crust, which, to this day, is one of its best-known features. It is more solid than other cheesecakes and a golden brown on the exterior. Everything about it enhances the flavor of the cheese, making it a dense, rich, decadent dessert that, unlike some chocolate or fruity versions of regular cheesecake, can't be mistaken for anything other than a cake made of cheese. Basically,"New York cheesecake is pure, undiluted cheesecake," said Eileen Avezzano, founder of Eileen's Special Cheesecake restaurant in New York.
New York-style cheesecake has more cream
While New York-style cheesecake shares roots with many other varieties of cheesecake, it has some very notable characteristics. While regular cheesecake uses just a few main ingredients: cream cheese, whole eggs, egg yolks, and sugar, New York cheesecake includes the addition of heavy cream. Oftentimes sour cream is used instead, which gives this cheesecake a tangier flavor than regular cheesecake, which tends to be more neutral. The purpose of adding this extra cream to the already-creamy dish is to make it smoother and denser than your average cheesecake.
Some New York cheesecake recipes also include the addition of some extra egg yolks to make the filling even richer and more velvety. In addition to being a heavier dessert, it is also much taller than regular cheesecake, making it quite filling. In general, New York cheesecake contains more calories than regular cheesecake because of these extra ingredients and its denser texture. The added eggs and cream also mean that it contains more cholesterol. While neither version is a diet food, New York-style cheesecake is the more decadent of the two choices.
Regular cheesecake can have toppings
Aside from the amount of cream and eggs, one of the biggest differences between regular cheesecake and New York-style cheesecake is that the latter is simple. There are no toppings, no swirly decorations, no fuss, and no fancy stuff. This cheesecake stands for itself.
With regular cheesecake, however, there are a myriad of fun, colorful, and flavorful variations. Take, for instance, chocolate cheesecake, which can include a crust made from crushed chocolate cookies, a filling with cocoa mixed in, and toppings that range from chocolate syrup to chocolate fudge to chocolate powder, chocolate shavings, or chocolate chips. Even more popular than those combinations, though, are the cheesecakes with fruity toppings. You can use fresh fruit like strawberries, blueberries, or even melon, or you can use cooked fruit or pie filling — some of the best options are cherry, cranberry, and raspberry.
Some cheesecake makers top their dessert with whipped cream, adding a second creamy texture to this already creamy cake. There are also other sweet toppings like caramel sauce, candied fruit, or just candy in general (crushed Reese's peanut butter cups are a good choice!). So, unlike with the no-frills New York-style cheesecake, your options with regular cheesecake are limitless.
New York cheesecake has a graham cracker crust
When you see a package of pre-made graham cracker crust at the grocery store, you don't even have to think about it: You know it's for cheesecake. Graham cracker crusts made from crushed graham crackers, melted butter, and sugar, have become the crust for cheesecake, but you might be surprised to learn that they are only a strict requirement for one type. New York-style cheesecake recipes always call for graham cracker crusts — no exceptions. This is one of the defining characteristics of a New York-style cheesecake: Without it, it would become a whole different variation.
Other cheesecakes, though, are not bound by this rule. Regular cheesecakes often use a graham cracker crust too, but they can also have alternative crusts made from crushed cookies or pre-baked shortbread, just to name a few options. This gives these cheesecakes a different texture than their New York counterpart and also allows for more variety.
Both should be baked in a water bath
One thing that regular cheesecake and New York cheesecake have in common is that they should both be baked in a water bath. This prevents them from getting cracked (there is nothing worse than a big crack to mar the beauty of your lovely cheesecake) and allows them to bake evenly without letting the top get too brown.
So, what exactly is a water bath, you ask? A water bath, also known as a bain-marie, is just a pan of hot water that you put into the oven with your cheesecake inside it. It is a simple but effective method to bake your cheesecake to perfection, but there are some things to keep in mind when you do it.
First, choose a pan large enough to place your cheesecake pan in. Then, be sure to fill it with just an inch of water. This water should be hot when it goes into the oven because cheesecakes are very sensitive to temperature changes. Using cold water will slow down the baking time and will affect the temperature inside the oven, neither of which will do any favors for your cheesecake.
Perhaps the number one rule when it comes to water baths is this: don't splash! Not only could splashing lead to injury on your part, but if water splashes onto your cheesecake batter, it won't cook (or look) like it should, which defeats the purpose of using the bain-marie in the first place.
New York cheesecake should be aged
You may have heard of aging cheese to give it more flavor and to change its texture. But have you heard of aging cheesecake? As regular cheese ages, it loses excess moisture and the microbes and enzymes within the cheese grow. They change the lactose it contains into lactic acid, which gives it a more intense taste.
This is almost exactly what happens when you allow a New York-style cheesecake to rest, which, according to bakery co-owner Allison Robicelli, is essential. She says that once baked, a New York cheesecake should be given two to four days to age, "which gives the cake the distinctive flavor and texture associated with New York style."
While the aging of regular cheese may involve the addition of brines or bacteria, all you have to do to let a New York cheesecake age is just let it sit in the fridge. While it will obviously still be good on the first day, waiting a few days could be the difference between a "good" cheesecake and an amazing one.
Regular cheesecake doesn't always require a springform pan
Another non-negotiable part of the New York-style cheesecake recipe is the use of a springform pan. This is a type of pan that has a solid bottom, but has sides that can be removed with the opening of a special latch on the side of the pan. This makes it much easier to take out your cheesecake when it has finished baking.
New York-style cheesecake is made with a graham cracker crust, which is, in turn, composed of crushed cookies held together by sugar and melted butter. While this crust should typically get harder while the cheesecake cooks, it is still susceptible to breakage and crumbling. For this reason, it can be very difficult to remove from a normal pie tin without ruining the look and integrity of the cheesecake.
Regular cheesecakes don't always have this issue, however. Since there are many different types of crusts that can be used, including a solid shortbread one, regular cheesecakes can sometimes be made in a pie tin or glass dish with no risk of ruining your cake when you're ready to serve it. This is especially true of unbaked cheesecakes, which can be made and left in the tin or dish even while the pieces are being sliced.
Both need to be stored in the refrigerator
Unlike regular cake, both traditional and New York-style cheesecake needs to be refrigerated, no ifs, ands, or buts about it. The baked versions of cheesecake should be cooked until they have an internal temperature of between 150 F and 160 F, but that doesn't mean that they are safe to sit out afterward.
Once they have cooled down to room temperature, they should be placed in the refrigerator due to their high egg, dairy, and moisture content. If you leave your cheesecake out for too long (as in, more than two hours or so), bacteria will grow, which will not only cause your cheesecake to spoil, but can also make you sick. Once it's in the fridge, the USDA recommends eating your cheesecake within five to seven days to ensure it stays safe and tasty.
Aside from health issues, you should also store your cheesecake properly to avoid drying it out, as well as to avoid smelly contamination from other foods. It should always be covered, as cheesecake tends to absorb the smells of the things around it. The best way to do this is to wrap it in plastic wrap and then put it inside a storage container to make sure no air or odors get in.