What's The Difference Between Regular And New York-Style Cheesecake?

Cheesecake is cheesecake, isn't it? Don't be silly! There are tons of different types and ways to bake cheesecake, each with their own flavor and characteristics that make them unforgettable. In this article, we are going to look at traditional or "regular" cheesecake and one of the most popular derivations of it: New York-style cheesecake.

While both regular cheesecake and its New York-style offspring are made with many of the same, rather simple ingredients, the latter takes it to another level with more eggs and more cream. This makes it a denser option and gives it its distinctive flavor.

Regular cheesecake, on the other hand, can come in many forms. It's possible to have baked cheesecake or unbaked cheesecake, chocolate or graham cracker-y, or it can be pretty similar to New York-style, just with less sugar, cream, and eggs. Both types are delicious, both are delightful, but both have their own unique flavors. Let's take a look at what they have in common, as well as how to tell them apart.