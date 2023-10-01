Daily Meal Readers Decide: Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich?

Since the dawn of the internet, certain questions have vexed netizens far and wide. How well can you punt a football? How is babby formed? And most importantly, is a hot dog a sandwich?

The last question may be the progenitor of more arguments and hurt feelings than perhaps any query in internet history. Though hot dogs come in many styles, whether they are sandwiches is universal. No one seems sure who first asked the question, but ultimately, it doesn't matter. The battle lines were rapidly drawn, with numerous celebrities (including an actual U.S. Supreme Court justice) eventually giving their take on the question, sometimes on national TV. This has, in turn, spawned even further questions ("Is a hot dog a taco?"). Those who believe a hot dog is a sandwich point to the varying definitions of "sandwich," while those who think it is not typically rely on some variant of "Because I don't want it to be."

So the question was posed on the Daily Meal's Facebook page, and you, dear readers, did not disappoint. Is a hot dog a sandwich? Let's let you settle the debate once and for all.