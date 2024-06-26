Give Canned Baked Beans A Major Flavor Boost With One Umami Ingredient

It doesn't matter if you're serving them alongside barbecue or burgers or if they're the centerpiece of your favorite vegetarian dish, baked beans are pretty incredible. They're great when they're made from scratch, but getting them right can take hours. Fortunately, there are a ton of varieties of canned baked beans out there, and they can be an ideal solution if you don't have time for your favorite 12-hour roasted baked beans. Sure, they might not be the same, but we have a pro tip for making a simple addition to those canned beans that will make them taste homemade.

Best of all? It's something that you probably already have on hand, and that's soy sauce. Adding just a dash of soy sauce will bring a depth of flavor that you might find lacking in many brands of canned beans, which can tend to be a bit one-dimensional.

There is a word of caution here, though. It's very easy to overdo it with soy sauce and end up with something unbearably salty instead of bursting with flavor. With that in mind, let's talk about just how to use this versatile ingredient to get the most out of your canned baked beans.