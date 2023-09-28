Aldi's Lobster Mac And Cheese Apparently Leaves Much To Be Desired

When it comes to food pairings, combining lobster with mac and cheese sounds like a decadent culinary experience that could potentially go awry. According to Aldi shoppers on Reddit, that's precisely their take on the budget chain's Specially Selected lobster mac, which has left many people with a bad taste in their mouths (literally). After a poster praised the product and described it as "fantastic," many commenters felt the need to provide their less-than-favorable opinions.

"You're the first person on this subreddit that has enjoyed this," one person dryly stated, while another proclaimed, "I thought this stuff was nasty. My husband agreed. This was a major flop." It seems that Aldi shoppers find fault with every single aspect of the store's brand of lobster mac. According to a commenter, "Way too fishy, the lobster was rubbery and tasted awful. Just simply terrible." One person was even compelled to return the offending product, lest it remain in their freezer overnight and affect the quality of the other frozen goods.

Lobster mac and cheese is divisive on its own, as many believe that cheese and seafood have no business mingling in the same recipe. Despite where you fall on the cheese-seafood divide, it appears that Aldi customers' dislike of lobster mac has spread across social media.