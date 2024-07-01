The Famous Chef That Appears In The Bear (But You Never See Them Cook)

This article may contain spoilers for FX's "The Bear" Season 3.

There might not be a more accurate portrayal of restaurant life than that of FX's "The Bear." The show not only shows the real ins and outs of restaurant competition but also gets into more nitty gritty concepts, like how modifications are a big deal in fine dining. And with "The Bear" returning for Season 3, there's been no better time to get back into the show.

But for all its accuracy about the ins and outs of restaurant life, there's one area in which the show diverges significantly from the real world. There are a bunch of memorable actors playing chefs on the show — Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri have both won Emmys for their roles as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto and Sydney Adamu, respectively — but one of its cast members is a well-regarded, famous chef IRL — only you never actually see him cook. Not only is Matty Matheson a cast member on the show, playing handyman Neil Fak (generally just referred to as "Fak"), but he's also a producer and serves as the show's consultant for restaurant realism.