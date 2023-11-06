It's Official: The Bear Is Returning For Season 3

It's rare for the media to portray the ins and outs of daily restaurant life accurately. That's what makes FX's "The Bear" resonate with so many of its viewers; it's a show that not only manages a spot-on depiction of what restaurant work is like but does so while also being filled with genuine character depth, excellent acting performances, and dark humor. Thanks to these qualities, it's quickly become one of FX and Hulu's most popular series.

Now, fans can rejoice because FX has announced that "The Bear" is returning for a third season, as reported by Variety. This isn't a hugely surprising bit of news; Jeremy Allen White won a Golden Globe for the first season, and the show has racked up 13 Emmy nominations for its first season (it just missed the cutoff to appear at last year's Primetime Emmy Awards), including acting nominations for White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. But it's welcome news, nevertheless.