What Makes Dairy Queen's Chicken Strips So Good?

When you think about Dairy Queen, chicken may not be the first thing that comes to mind. But the fast food chain wants to change that perception, and after a press trip to visit its headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, I'm reconsidering that assumption, too. While it's known for its sweet treats, notably its legendary Blizzards — which are not actually made from ice cream, contrary to popular belief — the brand has steadily been expanding its savory menu item options. Of those savory options, the chicken strips are especially excellent.

Items like Dairy Queen's chicken strips thrive due to a few values upheld by the company, namely family, connection, convenience, and affordability. But when crafting individual products like these strips, Dairy Queen also focuses on taste and quality. Additionally, I was quite impressed with the brand's commitment to research and development, and its focus on customer feedback.

The chicken strips basket is a value for consumers, but it also has a lot going for it, notably in the texture and tenderness departments. While it isn't the boldest-flavored chicken strip out there, it certainly makes up for this with its sauces and dips, which are integral to the success of this menu item. Read on to discover what makes Dairy Queen's chicken strips so good.