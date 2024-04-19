10 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Breading Chicken

Have you ever tried to make breaded chicken and it came out all wrong? Maybe the breading was hard or maybe it tasted eggy, or maybe all that precious breading just slid right off when you picked it up! A good breading is a must-have for fried or baked chicken, but breading that chicken isn't as easy as it may seem. Don't worry, though, I've got your back.

I have been breading chicken for much of my life and, as with most things, it took a while to get it right. I have learned that the order you add your flour, egg, and breadcrumbs matter, and I have learned that a little bit of spices can make a big difference. I have also learned many smaller, less obvious tricks through trial and error and from watching other chefs. So now, I am compiling a list of common chicken-breading mistakes so that you can avoid them and get the perfect breaded chicken every time.