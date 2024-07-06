Founding father Thomas Jefferson reportedly grew more than a dozen types of lettuce at his Monticello estate in Virginia, including the precursor to what is today called Boston lettuce. One of Jefferson's preferred kinds was Green Capuchin, which, like the Boston lettuce it would evolve into, matured into medium to large-sized heads of loosely arranged, very light green-colored. and widely shaped leaves that promised a sweet, buttery flavor. Boston lettuce predates Bibb lettuce, because the latter is a version of the former.

John Bibb, a War of 1812 veteran and Kentucky state legislator, lettuce at his home in Frankfort. He originally called his 1860s creation limestone lettuce, but it wouldn't be widely available and popular until more than 100 years later, when it would bear its cultivator's name. (Confusingly, Bibb lettuce is also sometimes known as Boston Bibb lettuce.)

One major difference between Bibb lettuce and Boston lettuce is that the former's heads typically grow smaller and more narrow than the latter's, with a tighter presentation of shorter leaves. Bibb leaves also tend to finish in a slighter darker shade of green than its light-green cousin. Bibb can be tender to the point of frangibility, and special care is necessary to make sure that butter lettuce stays fresh.