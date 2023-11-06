Tofu And Mushroom Lettuce Wraps Recipe
This recipe combines the pleasant texture of tofu with the earthy richness of mushrooms, all wrapped up in fresh, crisp lettuce leaves. Whether you're a devoted vegetarian, trying to incorporate more plant-based meals into your diet, or simply looking for a light and satisfying meal, these wraps offer a culinary adventure. With the perfect balance of savory, sweet, and umami notes, these wraps are not only delicious but also easy to prepare.
Recipe developer Kristen Carli tells us, "I'm not vegetarian, but I eat several plant-based meals throughout the course of the week. When choosing plant-based meals, I look for recipes that have high plant-based protein content." This recipe, due to the inclusion of protein-rich tofu, is a great option.
Tofu and other plant-based protein sources offer a fantastic way to create a satisfying meal while maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet. Carli notes, "As a registered dietitian, I always advise focusing on balanced meals that incorporate a combination of protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates, and to maximize satiety with plant-based proteins."
Gather your tofu and mushroom lettuce wrap ingredients
To make this dish, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need sesame oil, soy sauce, maple syrup, dehydrated ginger, and garlic for the sauce. You will also need baby cremini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, super firm tofu, butter lettuce, plus sesame seeds and shredded carrots to serve.
Step 1: Whisk together the flavorful sauce
In a small bowl, add 1 tablespoon sesame oil, soy sauce, maple syrup, garlic, and dehydrated ginger. Whisk to combine.
Step 2: Cube tofu
Slice the tofu into ½-inch cubes.
Step 3: Chop mushrooms
Chop mushrooms into ¼ to ½-inch pieces
Step 4: Prep the lettuce leaves
Separate the butter lettuce leaves.
Step 5: Add mushrooms to skillet
Heat 1 tablespoon of sesame oil over medium heat, then add the mushrooms.
Step 6: Saute mushrooms
Saute until reduced in size by half, about 10 minutes.
Step 7: Remove from pan
Remove the mushrooms from the pan and set aside.
Step 8: Add tofu
Add remaining tablespoon of sesame oil and the tofu cubes to the skillet.
Step 9: Saute tofu
Saute for about 5 minutes, until slightly golden.
Step 10: Add reserved mushrooms
Add mushrooms back to skillet.
Step 11: Warm sauce through
Add the sauce to the skillet. Stir to combine. Allow to warm through, about 2 minutes.
Step 12: Build lettuce wraps
Scoop mushroom tofu mixture into the lettuce leaves.
Step 13: Garnish and serve
To serve, top with sesame seeds and shredded carrots.
What can you serve with these tofu and mushroom lettuce wraps?
There are many sides you can serve alongside these lettuce wraps for a well-balanced meal. You can offer a selection of dipping sauces to enhance the flavor of the wraps. Consider options like a hoisin-based sauce, soy sauce with sesame oil, or a spicy peanut sauce. Additionally, you can serve steamed basmati, jasmine, or brown rice as a side dish. Carli says, "The nutty, aromatic quality of jasmine rice or the hearty, fiber-rich nature of brown rice complements the wraps nicely."
If you want to add a little pizazz, pickled cucumbers, radishes, or daikon add a zesty, acidic element that balances the richness of the tofu and mushrooms. For more plant-based protein, steamed edamame sprinkled with sea salt is a protein-packed and satisfying option that continues the plant-based theme. For a comforting side, a bowl of miso soup makes for a warming dish that echoes the flavors of the wraps.
How can you customize these tofu and mushroom lettuce wraps?
There are endless ways to customize these lettuce wraps. Tofu and mushrooms are a great base, but you can use other proteins as well. Consider options like tempeh, seitan, or even ground meat if you're not vegetarian. Experiment with different types of mushrooms for varied flavors and textures. Adding in oyster or portobello mushrooms brings a new depth to the dish.
The sauce is a key component. You can adjust the sweetness, saltiness, spiciness, or tanginess to your liking. Try tamari, hoisin sauce, oyster sauce, or a combination of these. Add some chili paste, honey, or lime juice for additional flavor. Add more vegetables for color, texture, and nutrients. Thinly slice or julienne cabbage, bell peppers, water chestnuts, or bean sprouts. Consider adding some roasted peanuts or cashews for a satisfying crunch. Fresh herbs like cilantro, mint, or Thai basil can enhance the flavor and freshness of the wraps.
- 3 tablespoons sesame oil, divided
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon dehydrated ginger
- 1 block extra firm or super firm tofu
- 8 ounces baby cremini mushrooms
- 4 ounces shiitake mushrooms
- 1 head butter lettuce
- 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
- ½ cup shredded carrots
|Calories per Serving
|184
|Total Fat
|12.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|9.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.8 g
|Total Sugars
|3.9 g
|Sodium
|603.9 mg
|Protein
|12.3 g