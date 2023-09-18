One Swift Lettuce Hack Helps You Enjoy A No-Mess Taco Experience

Let's face it: Tacos are one of the best foods on the planet, and hard-shell tacos add that delicious crunchiness that takes them to the next level. The only problem with hard-shell tacos is if you put too much filling inside or let your taco sit for too long, the shell can easily crack –– causing your taco's contents to spill out all over the place. Luckily, there are a few tried and true ways to prevent hard-shell tacos from falling to pieces. One of the easiest is to take a piece of lettuce and wrap it around the outside of the shell to hold everything together.

This hack works because even if the shell cracks or breaks while you are biting into it, all the taco filling and shell pieces will still be held safely in the lettuce wrap. Plus, many tacos have shredded lettuce on them anyway, so the addition of lettuce on the outside won't detract from that delicious taco flavor. In fact, adding a full leaf of lettuce can even add an extra bit of crunch and make for the ultimate taco Tuesday. This hack works for fresh tacos but is also especially useful for leftover tacos, which can get soggy and are more likely to fall apart.