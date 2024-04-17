Here's How To Make Sure Your Butter Lettuce Stays Fresh For Longer

To stack the deck in your favor when it comes to butter lettuce, buy a healthy head of lettuce and store it correctly when you get home. At the store, be sure to look for tightly-packed bright green leaves that aren't bruised or wilted. Other signs of spoilage are brownish discoloration of the leaves, slimy texture, and off odor.

You can also buy what's called "living" butter lettuce, which is hydroponically grown and sold with the root system attached. These come in plastic containers, so be sure to check the best-by date. Keep this type of butter lettuce in its clamshell packaging and add a little water to the container to feed the roots.

Unpackaged heads of butter lettuce should be stored unwashed and uncut in a plastic bag or plastic container. If using a bag, be sure to leave it open a little to allow for air circulation. You can also exhale a puff of air into the bag to up the carbon dioxide level which will help slow down oxidation. Be sure to twist and close the bag in this case. Store fresh lettuce away from ethylene gas-emitting fruits like melons, apples, peaches, and pears. Also, if using a plastic bag, be sure the lettuce is not crushed against anything else which will lead to bruising. Finally, don't push the lettuce to the back of the fridge where it can be prone to freezing.