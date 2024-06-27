We Tried Dunkin's Late Summer Menu And Found A Few Disappointments

When I last left off with Dunkin' back in February, the chain crowned a limited-release line of decent DunKings items. A lot has happened since then, with the introduction of its vitamin and caffeine-fueled SPARKD' Energy beverages, and a Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin' Refresher and Green Goddess Wrap to kick off summer. It's not even July yet, and Dunkin' is dipping back into the idea pool to reveal a new set of menu items. They include a donut and beverages inspired by comfy campfire s'mores, a natural disaster of a SPARKD' Energy Drink, and some savory bacon items drizzled in Mike's Hot Honey. In a press release, Beth Turenne, Vice President of Category Management at Dunkin' said, "As summer heats up, we're excited to introduce these innovative flavors to our guests,” adding, "we're delivering the beloved tastes of summer that our customers crave."

Between the new S'mores Donut, S'mores Cold Brew, Bonfire S'mores Frozen Coffee, Tornado Twist SPARKD' Energy, Hot Honey Bacon Sandwich, Hot Honey Bacon Wake-Up Wrap, Hot Honey Snackin' Bacon, and the addition of Iced Tea Lemonade, it feels like there almost aren't enough days left to try them all. Instead of you, dear reader, having to figure out which of these fiery cool new items is worth ordering, the Daily Meal has taken up the task to try each one and spill the coffee beans on them all. This chew and review is based on taste, originality, palatability, sense of summer, value, and overall lovability.