Dunkin' Is Leaping Into Spring With A Host Of New Menu Items

Hot on the heels of its first-ever members-only drink that debuted this month, Dunkin' will add brand new food and drink items to its spring menu for a limited time nationwide, beginning February 21. One of these is a fruit-forward iced SPARK'D Energy, which contains vitamins, minerals, and caffeine. You can choose from two flavors: Berry Burst — a mix of raspberry and strawberry — or Peach Sunshine, which features a lychee and peach blend. But these aren't the only new drinks hitting Dunkin's spring menu.

Dunkin' is known as one of the most prominent coffee chains, and it's looking to further bolster its offerings with the addition of two new coffee drinks. This spring, you can purchase a Churro Signature Latte, a drink that blends espresso with churro flavor, finished with whipped cream, a syrupy drip of caramel, and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar. Dunkin' is also encouraging shoppers to pair the Churro Signature Latte with its Churro donut, a crispy deep-fried cake donut with a tender filling coated in sweet cinnamon sugar. You'll also be able to purchase a Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee from Dunkin', which combines the coffee chain's classic coffee and cream with churro and vanilla flavors. Both drinks will be available iced or hot.