Dunkin' Is Leaping Into Spring With A Host Of New Menu Items
Hot on the heels of its first-ever members-only drink that debuted this month, Dunkin' will add brand new food and drink items to its spring menu for a limited time nationwide, beginning February 21. One of these is a fruit-forward iced SPARK'D Energy, which contains vitamins, minerals, and caffeine. You can choose from two flavors: Berry Burst — a mix of raspberry and strawberry — or Peach Sunshine, which features a lychee and peach blend. But these aren't the only new drinks hitting Dunkin's spring menu.
Dunkin' is known as one of the most prominent coffee chains, and it's looking to further bolster its offerings with the addition of two new coffee drinks. This spring, you can purchase a Churro Signature Latte, a drink that blends espresso with churro flavor, finished with whipped cream, a syrupy drip of caramel, and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar. Dunkin' is also encouraging shoppers to pair the Churro Signature Latte with its Churro donut, a crispy deep-fried cake donut with a tender filling coated in sweet cinnamon sugar. You'll also be able to purchase a Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee from Dunkin', which combines the coffee chain's classic coffee and cream with churro and vanilla flavors. Both drinks will be available iced or hot.
Dunkin' is also adding new food items to its spring menu
Dunkin' has a notable lineup of breakfast menu items, including its breakfast tacos and sandwiches. The chain is adding to its offerings this spring with its Breakfast Empanada. When you bite into this flaky, handheld pastry, you'll taste fluffy scrambled eggs, warm sausage, and cheddar cheese surrounded by a buttery crust.
Dunkin' has all kinds of sweets for its customers to enjoy, and it will add another with its new Banana Chocolate Chip Bread. This classic, flavorful bread is upgraded with an infusion of chocolate chips and has a soft and crumbly texture. If you are a Rewards member, Dunkin' encourages you to celebrate National Banana Bread Day on February 23 with its newest treat. While you're there, try any of the chain's latest offerings, as Dunkin's full spring menu will be available for a limited time at restaurants nationwide.