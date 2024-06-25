We Tasted Starbucks' New Menu Items And This Was The Best One

As the summer heats up in 2024, Starbucks continues to shake up its menus with more ways for its customers to kick off their day, or to cool off later on. Just over a month after introducing boba-like pearls for the first time ever, the chain is now dropping a varied quintet of permanent additions to its menu. These items include two iced energy-infused drinks, a non-dairy sweet cream and foam, an Italianesque breakfast sandwich, and a revamped blueberry muffin.

The fine folks over at Starbucks gave the Daily Meal a sneak peek at these five new offerings before their official release. So how do the Blueberry Streusel Muffin, Cold Brew with Nondairy Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam, Egg, Pesto and Mozzarella Sandwich, Melon Burst Iced Energy, and Tropical Citrus Iced Energy beverages stack up? Comparing one against another is like comparing apples to oranges, but with so many things to choose from Starbucks' menu these days, it's good to know what's worth ordering, and what's perhaps worth avoiding. Below is a ranking of these items, starting at the bottom, and making our way to the cream of the new crop.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.