Aldi's Frozen Texas Toast Garlic Bread Isn't As Great As We'd Hoped

Along with saving its customers money, Aldi also puts a lot of time and effort into developing its exclusive brands to ensure they meet a certain standard of quality. And while the chain offers lots of amazing items to shoppers (such as Aldi's enticing savory snack duo), not every product soars above expectations. Just consider the results of Daily Meal's ranking of frozen garlic bread brands.

While Mama Cozzi's Five Cheese Texas Toast didn't come in dead last (that slot was occupied by Furlani Garlic Bread), it certainly didn't leave an outstanding impression on the reviewer. In fact, this cheesy product seemed to be missing that all-important cheese flavor, although a tinge of garlic was detected. According to Aldi's online shopping site, an eight-count package of Texas toast retails for $2.55 and features parmesan, provolone, mozzarella, asiago, and cheddar, as well as a garlic spread. Many of the cheeses included in the five-cheese blend are quite flavorful, so it's not clear just what went wrong with what should have been a crowd-pleasing item.