We Tasted And Ranked 11 Frozen Garlic Bread Brands From Worst To Best

When it comes to Italian food, there's nothing better than a heaping bowl of spaghetti accompanied by a good slice (or loaf) of garlic bread. But with so many brands of this buttery baked good available in the frozen aisle, which one should you choose?

While garlic bread isn't wholly Italian and is actually an Italian-American creation that stemmed from bruschetta, there are plenty of restaurants that feature this glorious option on the menu. Thick bread, a slathering of oil, garlic, butter, herbs, and sometimes cheese –- what's not to love?

For this one, I ran, quite quickly, to the freezer aisles to gather a variety of frozen garlic bread options because hey, who has time to make this delight from scratch? Not me. From fancy to budget, gluten-free to cheese topped, let's see which brands to forgo and which ones are truly the best of the best.