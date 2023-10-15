The Savory Aldi Snack Duo You Need To Try As Soon As Possible

Aldi is best known for carrying a variety of high-quality private-label goods at prices most people can afford. Along with groceries and household staples, the chain also carries a ton of savory treats that can quell your hunger pangs until dinner rolls around. While these items are pretty satisfying on their own, Aldi fans have also discovered that combining certain items offers an even bigger boost of flavor. This is certainly the case with the chain's Park Street Deli Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad and Clancy's Pretzel Slims. Along with a plain version, the pretzel slims are also available in an everything variety in case you crave bolder flavor.

Overall, the proposed combo was a resounding success among Reddit commenters with a penchant for Aldi. The post has received over 225 upvotes, and most of the comments are overwhelmingly positive. As stated by one person, "That's pretty much what I ate for lunch last month!" which shows that this combination was more than a snack; it's a full-fledged meal. Other people praised both the chicken salad and pretzel slims separately, while some recommended alternate pairings to go with Aldi's fan-favorite chicken salad.