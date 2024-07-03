The Type Of Fish That Holds Up Best On The Grill

If you're talking about fish with the consistency of steak, the first type that's going to come to mind is swordfish, which is known for being about as close to a cut of beef as you can get from the sea. But you've got more options. Monkfish may look deeply unpleasant in its whole form, but it's got a particularly firm, buttery flesh that makes it a great choice for the grill (be sure to add oil, though, as it's less oily than a lot of fish). Halibut is another excellent choice, as it tends to be extremely firm and meaty, especially if it's been correctly filleted across the grain. Sea bass, grouper, and red snapper are also all excellent picks.

Salmon, meanwhile, is an interesting choice. Salmon isn't nearly as steak-like as a lot of the above options, as it's generally considered a somewhat flaky fish, but it's also significantly firmer than something like pollock or haddock. It's for this reason that grilled summer salmon is such a classic — although it's probably as flaky of a fish you want to use for grilling.