The Type Of Fish That Holds Up Best On The Grill
Barbecue season is now in full swing, with people all over enjoying backyard cookouts on hot summer days. And while steaks, mushrooms, and ribs may be some classic grilling options, they're not all you can throw on your Weber. Seafood can also be a great barbecue choice — as long as you pick the right kind. So what types of fish are great for grilling? The kinds that won't fall apart.
It's not surprising that a flaky fish is going to fall apart when exposed to open flame cooking; delicate fish like tilapia or cod are types of fish you should avoid grilling for exactly this reason. But this also means the opposite qualities make for the best fish for grilling — sturdy fish with firmer flesh and a more steak-like consistency. Luckily, there's no shortage of options at the fishmonger here — and you're not just limited to swordfish.
The meatier, grill-friendly types of fish
If you're talking about fish with the consistency of steak, the first type that's going to come to mind is swordfish, which is known for being about as close to a cut of beef as you can get from the sea. But you've got more options. Monkfish may look deeply unpleasant in its whole form, but it's got a particularly firm, buttery flesh that makes it a great choice for the grill (be sure to add oil, though, as it's less oily than a lot of fish). Halibut is another excellent choice, as it tends to be extremely firm and meaty, especially if it's been correctly filleted across the grain. Sea bass, grouper, and red snapper are also all excellent picks.
Salmon, meanwhile, is an interesting choice. Salmon isn't nearly as steak-like as a lot of the above options, as it's generally considered a somewhat flaky fish, but it's also significantly firmer than something like pollock or haddock. It's for this reason that grilled summer salmon is such a classic — although it's probably as flaky of a fish you want to use for grilling.
Other things to know about grilling fish
There are plenty of other tips and tricks to know about grilling fish, too. One option that gets around some of the need to worry about firm versus flaky is simply to grill whole fish more often; this is why fish like sardines and cape hake can make good grilling options. There's also a recommended timing ratio when grilling filleted fish – you need ten minutes of grill time for each inch of thickness. And if you're delving away from fillets into something like shellfish, you should avoid grilling peeled shrimp, as the shells act to help them retain moisture and flavor, and skewer lobster tails before grilling to keep them intact.
Grilling fish can sometimes feel like a riskier proposition than meat. If you choose firm, meaty fish and follow these tips, though, your seafood barbecue will turn out magnificently — and your fish won't fall through the grates into the coals.