The Types Of Fish You Should Always Avoid Grilling

You can grill more seafood than you might think; for instance, scallops grill pretty well as long as you hit them with extremely high heat and watch them carefully. Grilling skin-on salmon works well, too, although you have to make sure to oil it well so it doesn't stick. Swordfish, with its hearty, steak-like texture, is probably the best possible fish for grilling. That's the key here: You want something that's going to hold together.

Any fish that's delicate or extremely flaky — cod, haddock, flounder, hake, sea bass, tilapia, pollock, etc. — is going to fail miserably on the grill for a couple of reasons. The first is just based on simple physics: If a fish falls apart easily, it's going to fall apart on the grill and go directly into the coals. In addition to having to clean fish chunks out of your grill, you can't exactly eat carbonized haddock. The second issue is that these delicate fish don't do well at all when exposed to high heat, quickly drying out and becoming inedible. Even on the lower settings, a grill is going to blast them to oblivion.