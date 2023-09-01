The Timing Ratio To Keep In Mind When Grilling Fish
Fish and seafood tend to get the short end of the stick when it comes to grilling options. This may be due to the reputation fish has for being difficult to grill, as it seems hard to know when it's done, and it also tends to stick on the grates, making it fall apart when you try to flip it or remove it. But with a little know-how and timing, you can get perfectly grilled fish every time.
One of the major things to consider is the thickness of the fish itself. A simple ratio to keep in mind: Each inch of thickness will need about ten minutes of grilling time for it to be perfectly done.
Other tips that come in handy mainly involve preparing the grill before the fish even starts cooking. Turn the grill up to high heat for at least ten minutes. While the grill is heating up, use a pair of tongs to rub paper towels dipped into vegetable oil over the grates. This will both clean the grates and season them at the same time, much like seasoning cast iron cookware. Doing this regularly will also help the grates develop a less sticky coating in the long run. Pat the fish as dry as possible, and grill it skin side down first—don't remove the skin as it will protect the flesh!
Overcooked fish is a no-no
About three-quarters of the way through grilling the fish skin side down, use two spatulas to flip the fish so it is flesh side down. Doing this with two spatulas helps keep the filet as intact as possible. Continue grilling the fish for the rest of the calculated duration. To test for doneness, gently poke a meat thermometer through the thickest part of the flesh. Once it registers 145 degrees Fahrenheit (per USDA standards), use a spatula to remove the fish from the grill.
Whatever you do, don't overcook the fish! Much like red meat and poultry, overcooked fish can become dry, rubbery, and tough to chew. It will also be a lot less flavorful, as the delicate oils in the fish would have been cooked off. Remember also to avoid any sugary marinades for fish, as sugars will burn and stick to the grill at high heat. Any sugar-based flavors should be added as a sauce after the fish has been removed from the grill.
Ideas for grilled fish
The best kind of fish to grill are those that have firm flesh, to minimize the risk of them falling apart on the grates. Choices include tuna, salmon, halibut, and swordfish, all easily available as filets and steaks to contribute to a great grilled fish dinner. If you'd still like to grill whitefish like cod or haddock, consider placing the pieces on a cast iron pan or on a cedar plank for grilling. This way you definitely won't lose any fish falling in between the grates.
Grilled fish recipes abound for you to choose from and practice your fish grilling skills. Try this grilled sea bass with pistachio crust or grilled salmon and avocado salad for your next dinner. Additions like nuts and tangy salad dressings add variety in texture and flavor, contrasting wonderfully with the firm oiliness of fish.
In the rare case of overcooked fish, don't throw it out! It's still perfectly edible and will work in patties or flavorful gravies like curries.