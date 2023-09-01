The Timing Ratio To Keep In Mind When Grilling Fish

Fish and seafood tend to get the short end of the stick when it comes to grilling options. This may be due to the reputation fish has for being difficult to grill, as it seems hard to know when it's done, and it also tends to stick on the grates, making it fall apart when you try to flip it or remove it. But with a little know-how and timing, you can get perfectly grilled fish every time.

One of the major things to consider is the thickness of the fish itself. A simple ratio to keep in mind: Each inch of thickness will need about ten minutes of grilling time for it to be perfectly done.

Other tips that come in handy mainly involve preparing the grill before the fish even starts cooking. Turn the grill up to high heat for at least ten minutes. While the grill is heating up, use a pair of tongs to rub paper towels dipped into vegetable oil over the grates. This will both clean the grates and season them at the same time, much like seasoning cast iron cookware. Doing this regularly will also help the grates develop a less sticky coating in the long run. Pat the fish as dry as possible, and grill it skin side down first—don't remove the skin as it will protect the flesh!