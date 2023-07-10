Aldi's Pancakes And Sausage On A Stick Is A Clear Jimmy Dean Copycat
If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Jimmy Dean must be blushing right now. Aldi, the popular grocery chain known for its affordable prices, has introduced a breakfast item that looks nearly identical to Jimmy Dean's famous pancake and sausage on a stick. The product, which Aldi is calling by the same name, "Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick," features a buttery pancake wrapped around a savory pork and chicken sausage link that's skewered onto a stick. Sound familiar?
Good Housekeeping ranked the microwaveable breakfast treat on its list of the "52 Cult-Favorite Items You Have to Try at Aldi ASAP," and while Aldi's version looks like a clear copycat of Jimmy Dean's classic, both products are easy to heat up and perfect for busy mornings. Regardless of which brand you prefer, variations of this breakfast staple have been around for years in both homemade and commercial forms.
Brands like Great Value, Foster Farms, and Sonic offer, or have offered at some point, near identical dupes of the "original" Jimmy Dean version (nobody knows for sure who invented the popular on-the-go breakfast stick, but we've been eating pancakes and syrup for a long time). So, is there really anything new about a sausage wrapped in a pancake on a stick? Maybe not. But the unique variations between brands are what make frozen breakfast treats like these all the more interesting to try.
How Aldi's Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick stacks up
Aldi has clearly taken a page out of Jimmy Dean's playbook with its version of pancakes and sausage on a stick. But how does this copycat breakfast food item stack up against the original? Well, for starters, Aldi appears to offer (or has offered at one time) the regular flavor alongside a blueberry pancake variation.
Jimmy Dean also offers a blueberry pancake option in a 12-count pack compared to Aldi's 10-count pack. However, we are unable to confirm the current availability of the blueberry pancake variety at Aldi. The product page on the Aldi US website says, "Items are limited and may not be available in all stores."
What do the customers themselves have to say about Aldi's Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick? It appears that most of them are loving it. Online reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, with many users praising the product for being tasty and convenient.
One TikTok user picked up a box for breakfast, heated it up, and drizzled maple syrup on top of two sticks, ultimately giving them an 8/10 because they were "soft and sweet." They went on to mention that the pancake was "buttery and fluffy" and that the sausage link was "juicy and savory."
Is Aldi's dupe wrong?
While some might argue that Aldi's Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick is a clear Jimmy Dean copycat, it's important to remember that Aldi isn't doing anything wrong by creating its own version of this delightfully simple breakfast food. In fact, it's just its way of giving its customers the same flavors and convenience at a more affordable price.
Pancakes and sausage on a stick can now be found in various forms and brands, each with its own unique spin on the classic dish. Some use different meats and sausages, while others might add different flavors and spices to the batter — Jimmy Dean once introduced apple cinnamon and very berry pancake flavors, for example.
From Aldi to Jimmy Dean, there's no shortage of options to choose from. So, why not try them all? You never know; you might just find a new favorite. Whether you're a picky eater or just looking to switch things up, there's no better way to start your day than with a delicious and convenient breakfast on the go. If you prefer, you can make your own, too. Use these 11 tips from celebrity chefs to make the fluffiest pancakes possible to pair with your sausage of choice.