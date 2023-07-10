Aldi's Pancakes And Sausage On A Stick Is A Clear Jimmy Dean Copycat

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Jimmy Dean must be blushing right now. Aldi, the popular grocery chain known for its affordable prices, has introduced a breakfast item that looks nearly identical to Jimmy Dean's famous pancake and sausage on a stick. The product, which Aldi is calling by the same name, "Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick," features a buttery pancake wrapped around a savory pork and chicken sausage link that's skewered onto a stick. Sound familiar?

Good Housekeeping ranked the microwaveable breakfast treat on its list of the "52 Cult-Favorite Items You Have to Try at Aldi ASAP," and while Aldi's version looks like a clear copycat of Jimmy Dean's classic, both products are easy to heat up and perfect for busy mornings. Regardless of which brand you prefer, variations of this breakfast staple have been around for years in both homemade and commercial forms.

Brands like Great Value, Foster Farms, and Sonic offer, or have offered at some point, near identical dupes of the "original" Jimmy Dean version (nobody knows for sure who invented the popular on-the-go breakfast stick, but we've been eating pancakes and syrup for a long time). So, is there really anything new about a sausage wrapped in a pancake on a stick? Maybe not. But the unique variations between brands are what make frozen breakfast treats like these all the more interesting to try.