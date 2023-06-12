How To Make Aldi's Gyro Kit Taste Restaurant-Quality

Gyros are an excellent sandwich option in any just about context, even when they are coming from the freezer section of Aldi. You may have done a double take at the idea of grabbing your next gyro from the popular discount grocery store, but we're here to tell you it is worth some consideration. Aldi's frozen gyro kit offers an easy way to bring the gyro experience home, and it's one that you can easily dress up to be restaurant-quality.

Making the most of this kit consists of two parts: Ensure you prepare the kit correctly and know what to add to enhance your gyro. Since the kit includes frozen slices of meat (enough for five sandwiches), they must defrost in the fridge, ideally overnight. This allows you to separate them easily into tasty slices that will fit on your sandwich. The meat is the dish's core, so preserving its quality is key.