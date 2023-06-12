How To Make Aldi's Gyro Kit Taste Restaurant-Quality
Gyros are an excellent sandwich option in any just about context, even when they are coming from the freezer section of Aldi. You may have done a double take at the idea of grabbing your next gyro from the popular discount grocery store, but we're here to tell you it is worth some consideration. Aldi's frozen gyro kit offers an easy way to bring the gyro experience home, and it's one that you can easily dress up to be restaurant-quality.
Making the most of this kit consists of two parts: Ensure you prepare the kit correctly and know what to add to enhance your gyro. Since the kit includes frozen slices of meat (enough for five sandwiches), they must defrost in the fridge, ideally overnight. This allows you to separate them easily into tasty slices that will fit on your sandwich. The meat is the dish's core, so preserving its quality is key.
How to dress up that gyro
Gyros, at their simplest, are traditionally composed of a thick, pillowy pita stuffed with meat shaved off a spit and topped with diced vegetables and a drizzle of tzatziki. The Gyro kit from Aldi includes the basics — meat, pita, and sauce — and lets you go from there. It covers the basics but gives you plenty of room to explore to make it your own.
The quickest way to dress up your gyro is with fresh vegetables — diced cucumber, tomato, and red onion are a great place to start. Pickles are another option that adds a little piquancy and acid to counter the tzatziki's creaminess and the meat's richness. Another popular topping to the gyro is potatoes, often french fries. Cooking up a few fries before you start assembling your gyro will give you some extra crunch and flavor for each bite of the finished product.
Other ways to elevate your gyro's flavor
One of the best things about a gyro is the rich, creamy sauce that mingles with all the other ingredients. The classic sauce is, of course, tzatziki with its lemony garlic bite and fresh dill. In a piece for Spectrum News in Orlando, Chef Richard Hawkins shares that tzatziki sauce is the star of the sandwich. While that's often the case, and Aldi's kit comes with enough for five sandwiches, tzatziki isn't the only sauce that's an excellent choice. For spice lovers, a dose of harissa brings some heat to the party, and hummus is another great option — it's both creamy and is a source of extra protein.
You don't have to feel confined to obvious choices, either. A cilantro chutney might be an excellent option to bring some herbaceous notes to the plate. Relishes are yet another way to add a layer of flavor — sweet pickle is one choice, but dill relish would work too, playing off the dill in the tzatziki. And if you want to keep it simple and add a dash of your favorite hot sauce, that'll add a flavor kick too. Aldi's gyro kit is endlessly open to customization — it's easy to make yourself a gyro that tastes as if it came right from your favorite restaurant.