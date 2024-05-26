12 Canned Foods You Should Be Eating For Breakfast

Breakfast is often labeled as the most important meal of the day. Despite this, only 35% of Americans eat it every day of the week, according to a 2022 poll conducted by Statista. Time constraints are one of the main reasons why people skip breakfast; many people simply don't have enough time to prepare and eat delicious and healthy breakfasts every morning. Fortunately, the following 12 canned goods offer a means of producing excellent breakfasts in short periods of time.

Canned foods are often stigmatized. They are viewed as highly processed and nutritionally poor. For these reasons, numerous members of the public avoid canned products, especially when it comes to breakfast. This is a mistake though, as canned foods are often more nutritious and less processed than many widely popular breakfast foods including sweet cereals. Aside from also being cheaper, canned foods can also be prepared just as quickly as other popular breakfast foods making them a perfect way to start your day.