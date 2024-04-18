KFC Twister Wraps Review: They Aren't Snacks, They're Meals

KFC revamped its chicken tenders in the fall of 2023, as well as pushed forward with a series of snack wraps featuring them and topped with the likes of mac & cheese, slaw, and tangy sauces. In 2024, KFC appears to be doubling down on wraps, and after a decade of hibernating, is resurrecting its Twister wrap and a spicy iteration of it for a trial run this spring. The Twister remains popular in countries like Canada, U.K., and South Africa, and now KFC customers in Nashville, Tennessee, will give it a try and help decide if it stays or goes. KFC CMO Nick Chavez differentiated these new wraps from the previous ones by calling them "a full meal in a wrap, rather than a snack wrap."

While I sadly do not live near Music City and its bevy of KFC outposts, I was lucky enough to try both the new Twister Wrap and the Spicy Twister Wrap a few weeks prior to its test run release on a visit to KFC's HQ. I've been waiting to spill the beans on these wraps ever since I saw how they were lovingly made in KFC's test kitchen with the company's Food Innovation Team, and had a fresh taste of them for myself. This chew and review is based on taste, uniqueness, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.