We Tried KFC's New Saucy Nuggets And They Bring The Flavor

In 2023, KFC finally gave into chicken nuggets fans by adding them permanently to its menu. These nuggets, seasoned with the chain's original blend of 11 herbs and spices, came with side dipping sauces. Now, after a year of being brushed to the side, the sauces will be slathering the actual nuggets. KFC's new Saucy Nuggets come in a choice of five different flavors. Two of these are familiar to some KFC fans, as Nashville Hot debuted in 2016, and Georgia Gold just a year later. The other three are brand new to KFC, with Honey Sriracha, Korean BBQ, and Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n Sour joining the parade.

Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer of KFC U.S., said, "One of the big trends that we see, particularly among younger generations of customers, is this desire for sauces and flavors." He added that the limited-time Saucy Nuggets "combine our original taste with new and modern flavor and sauce offerings."

A handful of days before the Saucy Nuggets go live at KFCs nationwide, I was invited to taste-test them all, as fresh as can be, at the chain's headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky. So, are these Saucy Nuggets worth getting your hands a bit dirty to try, or are they better off dry, with the sauce on the side? This chew and review is based on taste, texture, flavor, uniqueness, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.