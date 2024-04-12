This Is What Makes KFC's Coleslaw Taste So Good

We all know that KFC's fried chicken is so good and irresistible, which is what compels us to drive across town for a bite when a strong craving hits. There's nothing better than sitting with a hot bucket of chicken pieces, crunching on the crispy skin, and slurping down the juicy meat. It's affordable and quick, and the sides aren't too shabby either.

In fact, one immensely popular side is KFC's coleslaw. If you're feeling guilty about your fast food meal, then coleslaw is a great way to get some greens in. Sure, it's not the healthiest thing ever, but it's definitely not the worst thing on the menu either when it comes to ingredients and calories. Plus, it's got a certain "je ne sais quoi" that urges you to always add it to your KFC order.

So what exactly is it that makes KFC coleslaw so good? It turns out that there are a lot of factors that make it impossible to say "no" to this delicious dish.