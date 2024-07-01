This Is The Best Type Of Beer For Beer Cheese

It's important to note that beer cheese isn't one specific type of cheese; it often utilizes processed cheese like American or Velveeta, but it can also be made from cheese blends, typically those based around cheddar. But no matter which cheese you use to make beer cheese, the advice for which beer to pair it with remains pretty constant.

Beer cheese benefits most from lighter beers like pilsners, blonde ales, Mexican lagers — anything with a crisp, flavorful taste, but low bitterness. This makes sense, as without bitter flavors, the beer taste won't overpower the cheese, but will instead amplify it. It also tracks with the origin of beer cheese itself: when beer cheese was invented in the late 1930s, America was particularly invested in lighter brews like blonde ales. If the original attempts at beer cheese had been with something considerably darker that leaned more into hops than malt, it may never have become popular in the first place.

Probably the worst possible choice you can make for beer cheese, then, is an IPA — the nuclear option when it comes to hoppy beers. IPAs can be great as an accompaniment to dinner, but they're also the one type of beer you might want to avoid cooking with in general for their tendency to turn food particularly bitter.