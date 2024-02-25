Can You Catch A Buzz Eating Beer Cheese?

Many parties and get-togethers often include a variety of favorite hors d'oeuvres and snack-friendly appetizers for guests to enjoy. Next to pigs in a blanket and pesto brie bites, who can resist homemade pretzels dipped in luscious and creamy beer cheese? Primarily crafted from milk, butter, and melted cheddar, plus a bit of beer, the dip might lead some to wonder if it includes enough alcohol to feel a booze-induced impact. Rest assured, while beer cheese does contain alcohol, it's typically not enough to give anyone a buzz.

For starters, the ratio of the beer itself depends on the recipe you're following — and you can choose one that has less alcohol if you are concerned. While some recipes only call for ¼ cup of beer, others include ⅔ cup. Temperature and timing also impact how much alcohol remains in your finished dip. Beer cheese and other sauces that have been cooked over a stove and brought to a boil for a brief period retain approximately 85% alcohol from added spirits. Yet cooking liquids at 173 F promotes evaporation. While boiling may not be able to remove all the alcohol from your beer, using beer with a low alcohol content may further reduce the trace amounts you inevitably consume. Regardless, you are highly unlikely to feel any alcohol-related effects.