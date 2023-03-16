The One Type Of Beer You Might Want To Avoid Cooking With

It's beer o'clock in the kitchen. Suds are considered a great addition to batters, marinades, stews, and even some cakes. The bubbles in carbonation lighten the batter, making it perfect for relatively delicate fried fish and onion rings. In stews, brews add deep, earthy flavors with less cooking time. Beer also helps cakes and bread rise in addition to adding depth of flavor, especially in chocolate.

But it's not just flavor and texture that make beer a versatile kitchen star. In marinades, a bottle of ale can transform meat into healthier versions of itself compared with meat for which brew is not used as a marinade. Pilsner and black beer specifically was shown in one study to reduce polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which have been linked to colorectal cancer, in pork marinated and then cooked over a charcoal grill. Another study found that beer could reduce heterocyclic aromatic amines (HAs), another carcinogenic chemical, in pan-fried beef when used as a marinade before cooking.

One beer in particular though, is a bit of a dark horse in the kitchen.