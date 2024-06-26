Review: Both Popeyes' New Boneless And Bone-In Wings Reignite The Chicken Wars

For a company that is world renown for its chicken, it was hard to believe that it took so long for Popeyes to get into the wings game. Popeyes finally made a commitment to chicken wings by saucing up some bone-in ones and permanently adding them to menu in fall of 2023. If you were wondering where the chain would go from there, the next venture now seems like an obvious next step: boneless wings.

In a press release, Jeff Klein, President of Popeyes North America, said "Our new Boneless Wings are a game changer. Our culinary team brought the best flavors from our existing Wing platform to this new Boneless offering to give our guests the best of both worlds."

Boneless wings took flight during the cash-strapped recession, and now, they have created a division in types of wing eaters. Both have a lot of pluses without much drawback, but I wanted to know what the difference was between Popeyes' new boneless wings when compared to its Bone-In Wings. Recently, I dropped into my local Popeyes. First and foremost was the mission to taste test the boneless wings, and then I wanted to see if I had any cluck at figuring out whether it or the bone-in wings ruled the roost. I based my chew and review is on taste, flavor, texture, and overall lovability.