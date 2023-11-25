Popeyes' Three New Wings Flavors Review: These Tasty Sauces Are Worthy Of Their Nationwide Launch

In its 51st year of existence, Popeyes has gotten rather serious about winging it. In the beginning of 2023, it brought back its fiery Ghost Pepper Wings from the dead, and as the sun was setting on the summer, it dropped a new Sweet 'N Spicy flavor that earned my seal of approval. While those two flavors seemed like they were primed for only a limited flight, it turns out, they were merely test pilots for a full-blown expansion of wings landing at your local Popeyes this fall. A day before we all gave thanks and stuffed our faces, Popeyes cleared an additional three flavors for takeoff — Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, and Signature Hot. This flight plan shows that the sky's possibly the limit, as these five flavors are now permanent additions to the Popeyes' menu.

Since the Ghost Pepper and Sweet 'N Spicy flavors have earned their wings, it's time to focus on the new kids on the block — Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, and Signature Hot. Will these new wing flavors "blow me down," as Popeye the Sailorman would say, or make me screech, "Oh my gorsh," but not in a good way. While some were headed to Popeyes on Thanksgiving Eve to pick up their Cajun Turkey, I pulled up a seat to bring you this chew and review of the three new wing flavors. You can thank me later.