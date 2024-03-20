Popeyes' Honey Lemon Pepper Wings Review: A Roller Coaster Of Flavor Worth Riding

When it comes to chicken wings, Popeyes is not resting on its laurels. In 2023, its flight plan started to take shape when Popeyes' Ghost Pepper Wings returned, followed by the introduction of Sweet 'N Spicy Wings, which had a craveworthy kick. In the fall, Popeyes went a step further — well, three steps further — dropping the three tasty flavors Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, and Signature Hot into the mix. As the weather is finally just about to heat up in 2024, Popeyes is now giving a sixth flavor a limited-time run — Honey Lemon Pepper Wings.

Amy Alarcon, vice president of culinary innovation at Popeyes, said in a press release (via Business Wire), "We're on a mission to continue transforming the wing game and elevate the wing flavors consumers know and love in a way only Popeyes can." She added, "By introducing Honey Lemon Pepper Wings, we're doing more than expanding our menu; we're inviting our guests to rethink what they know about great wings. It's a bold move, sure. But, bold is what we do best."

So, are the Honey Lemon Pepper Wings the missing link in Popeyes' newish lineup of wings? Or should we wish them well when they fly off into the sunset after their limited-time run? I moseyed on over to my local Popeyes to see, feel, and taste what exactly they were all about. This chew and review is based on flavor, texture, likelihood of reordering, and overall lovability.