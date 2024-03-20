How The Great Recession Helped Create The Boneless Chicken Wing

Some may see the concept of boneless wings as an innocent jest to satisfy America's wing cravings, but others are offended by the ruse. In 2023, 14 years after the Great Recession ended, Buffalo Wild Wings was sued by Chicagoan Aimen Halim, who felt victimized by false advertising. "Unbeknownst to Plaintiff and other consumers, the Products are not wings at all, but instead, slices of chicken breast meat deep-fried like wings," reads the lawsuit. It would be more accurate and virtuous, it argued, to call a spade a spade. Or, in this case, to call a boneless chicken wing a chicken nugget.

The lawsuit was preceded by a decidedly lighthearted viral public comment made by Lincoln, Nebraska resident Ander Christensen at a 2020 city council meeting, according to the Associated Press. "We've been living a lie for far too long," he quipped. "Our children are afraid of having bones attached to their meat, which is where meat comes from," he went on, adding, "We need to teach them that the wings of a chicken are from a chicken, and it's delicious."

In response, Buffalo Wild Wings took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a snarky tweet. "It's true. Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken. Our hamburgers contain no ham. Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo."