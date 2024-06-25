Claussen Spritz Society Pickle Sparkling Wine Review: Just Because You Can, Should You?
Pickles, and their juice, have become something of a phenomenon, thanks to their many purported health benefits. While that may be fueling the public interest in pickle-flavored foods and beverages, that was not exactly what the folks at Claussen, one of the leading pickle brands nationwide, and Spritz Society had in mind when they first introduced a unique sparkling wine cocktail. This pickle-flavored concoction began as an April Fool's prank that morphed into a sensation, selling out and having fans asking for more.
Fans asked, and they delivered. Back for its second year, in a larger, 12-ounce-sized can, the Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail is returning for a limited time only, while supplies last. The packs of four are available for purchase exclusively online for $25 each, and I was among the lucky recipients who had the chance to sample this phenomenon first-hand.
As a professional chef, pickle fan, and wine aficionado, I admit I was both intrigued and somewhat terrified of what I might encounter with these unique sparkling wine cocktails. That said, I am nothing if not curious and willing to expand my culinary repertoire, always searching for new ways to elevate homemade vinaigrette or to jazz up my favorite tuna salad recipe. With that enthusiasm, and a healthy dose of skepticism, I dove in nose first, sampling this quirky thirst-quencher to assess it based on aroma, flavor, and overall fidelity to its established mission.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
What does the Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen sparkling wine taste like?
When I first cracked open a chilled can of Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen, the aroma was that of pure pickle brine. While alarm bells went off in my brain, I also found this promising, since this was supposed to be a pickle-flavored beverage. After pouring the drink into a wine glass, I allowed it to sit for a few minutes, aerating it, which is something that typically benefits red or bolder white wines, like an oaky California chardonnay. My hunch to let this drink open up was accurate. As the cocktail sat, the brininess dissipated, being replaced by a fresh cucumber nose and a delicate olfactory profile similar to that of a Pinot Grigio.
This began to assuage my trepidation, though my honest first impression at first sip was "what the hell is this?" That said, I believe that every food and beverage deserves a second chance, so I cleansed my palate and dove back in for a second sip. This time I allowed the drink to swirl around more thoroughly in my mouth, resisting the temptation to swallow quickly, and inhaling the aroma at the same time. What I quickly discovered was that the pickle flavor took a back seat to the dry white wine, leaving behind something I found oddly refreshing.
Each can of Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen has 6% ABV, 120 calories, and 5 grams of sugar. These beverages are also gluten-free.
Final thoughts
I often think to myself "just because you can, doesn't mean you should," especially when it comes to bold flavor combinations. This was my instinct as I went into this taste testing experiment. I will be the first one to say I was wrong. I am willing to put my wine snobbery aside to say this was pretty darned tasty. I do not know how it works, but it does. And, I am a little ashamed to admit it. Someone may need to revoke my wine snob card, but I stand by what I said.
While I would not consume this beverage as-is, sipping it on a hot summer day, its distinct flavor combination is ideally suited for pairing with acidic, spicy, or greasy foods. In fact, after sampling this drink, I immediately ordered a pizza loaded with Canadian bacon, mushrooms, and onions, and the flavor combinations between the pie and the beverage did not disappoint. I will also confess that I used some of the leftover can to deglaze the pan when I whipped up a stir-fry of fresh vegetables and chicken, knowing that fermented flavors, like that of kimchi, can help electrify many dishes. My chef spidey-skills were spot on. It was exactly what that dish needed. The bottom line: While this drink may have started as a novelty, it has very legitimate appeal and I would give it a quite enthusiastic two thumbs up.