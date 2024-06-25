Claussen Spritz Society Pickle Sparkling Wine Review: Just Because You Can, Should You?

Pickles, and their juice, have become something of a phenomenon, thanks to their many purported health benefits. While that may be fueling the public interest in pickle-flavored foods and beverages, that was not exactly what the folks at Claussen, one of the leading pickle brands nationwide, and Spritz Society had in mind when they first introduced a unique sparkling wine cocktail. This pickle-flavored concoction began as an April Fool's prank that morphed into a sensation, selling out and having fans asking for more.

Fans asked, and they delivered. Back for its second year, in a larger, 12-ounce-sized can, the Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail is returning for a limited time only, while supplies last. The packs of four are available for purchase exclusively online for $25 each, and I was among the lucky recipients who had the chance to sample this phenomenon first-hand.

As a professional chef, pickle fan, and wine aficionado, I admit I was both intrigued and somewhat terrified of what I might encounter with these unique sparkling wine cocktails. That said, I am nothing if not curious and willing to expand my culinary repertoire, always searching for new ways to elevate homemade vinaigrette or to jazz up my favorite tuna salad recipe. With that enthusiasm, and a healthy dose of skepticism, I dove in nose first, sampling this quirky thirst-quencher to assess it based on aroma, flavor, and overall fidelity to its established mission.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.