Start Frothing Your Wine For A Truly Peak Drinking Experience

Milk frothers are a handy kitchen gadget with a myriad of creative uses, from blending hot chocolate and homemade whipped cream to mixing scrambled eggs and pancake batter. Perhaps one of the most ingenious applications for a milk frother is using it to aerate your wine. Yes, it may seem peculiar to froth your wine, but if the result is better-tasting wine, why wouldn't you?

If frothy wine sounds unsavory, don't fret. You're not actually drinking the wine while it's frothy, but using the frother to aerate it and then waiting for the foam to dissipate before you take a sip. We often hear that red wine needs to "breathe" and that is what an aerator does: it exposes the wine to air which in turn improves the flavor. While you can simply open the bottle or pour the wine into a decanter to let it breathe, this can take up to two hours for red wine, depending on the type.

An aerator, on the other hand, takes just a minute or two to allow you to enjoy your red wine at its fullest potential. Wine aerators you can buy are essentially a funnel that exposes your wine to oxygen as you pour it. But if you don't own one or want to try something new, a milk frother is another effective tool for aeration. Simply hold it toward the bottom of your glass of red wine for a few seconds, let it sit for a minute or two until the bubbles pop, and enjoy.