14 Unexpected Ingredients You Should Put In Egg Salad

It's hard to put a foot wrong with egg salad. This reliable recipe is a favorite in lunchboxes around the world and is as good tucked into a sandwich as it is served in a big bowl on its own. Egg salad isn't just popular because it's delicious but because it's easy to make, too. A classic egg salad requires little more than eggs and a few other readily available ingredients. The only cooking you need to do is to boil your eggs, and once they're done, the dish can be put together in just a few minutes.

However, while it's pretty easy to get egg salad right, its simplicity means that it can get boring fast. There's no need for it to, though. Egg salad's creamy, lightly tangy taste can operate as a blank canvas for a host of other flavors, which can bring your recipe to life in unexpected ways. Egg salad also lends itself super well to additions that can change up its texture, providing a varied mouthfeel while also injecting it with some brand-new flavor notes. We've got some of our favorite left-field ingredients to add in right here.