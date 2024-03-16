13 Of The Unhealthiest Energy Drinks You Should Avoid At All Costs

Designed to give you a quick boost of stimulation, energy drinks have become more popular with each passing year. The energy drinks market was valued at well over $20 billion in 2021 and is set to grow by over 8% annually until 2030, according to a report by Grand View Research. These beverages, however, are nothing if not controversial. Energy drinks have faced a lot of criticism in recent years due to their often excessive caffeine content, which can frequently cause people to exceed the FDA's suggested limit of 400 milligrams per day. They're also been subject to scrutiny due to their sometimes high amounts of sugar, as well as their popularity among young people and children, thanks in part to clever marketing tactics that appeal to youthful mindsets.

Recently, there has been an industry-wide attempt to correct this image, partly as a response to consumers getting wise to the ingredients they're drinking. "They're paying a lot of attention to sugar, artificial flavors, synthetic caffeine. They want energy but they want the best energy," Machu Picchu Energy's CEO Daniel Scharff explains to Just Drinks. Despite this, though, there are still plenty of reasons to think twice about energy drinks – and avoid certain particularly concerning ones. In this article, we focus on energy drinks that still have astoundingly high caffeine levels. We also note when energy drinks contain high amounts of sugar or carry other ingredients that could be deemed unhealthy. You can read more about our methodology at the end of the article, but for now, here are the beverages you really should be avoiding.