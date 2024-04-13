The 'Wet Hand Dry Hand' Trick Is The Secret To Easier Breading

Coating a food in breading before cooking it can bring textures and flavors to the table that nothing else can. But if you've ever tried to make perfect fried chicken at home, you know the three-step breading process can sometimes be trying. If you're not methodical in how you go about it, you can wind up getting tons of breading stuck to your fingers, slowing things down to a crawl as you have to repeatedly wash and dry your hands (and possibly the rest of the kitchen if you weren't careful about what else you touched). But there's a technique that can save you time, effort, and cleanup all at once: the 'wet hand dry hand' method.

Essentially, wet hand dry hand is an organizational technique designed to make the breading process run as quickly, cleanly, and easily as possible. Conceptually, it's very simple: Use one hand for dry ingredients and one hand for wet ingredients, and never the twain shall meet. Use your dry hand to coat the ingredient you're breading in flour (known in recipes as "dredging"), then place it in your egg wash. Use your wet hand to coat the ingredient in the egg, then place it in your bread crumbs. Then use your dry hand again to make sure it's well coated before transferring it to your cooking vessel or prep area. Not only will this make things easier by reducing clean-up, but it'll speed things up, too.